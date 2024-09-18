Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $65.15. Approximately 333,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,419,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,047 shares of company stock worth $2,225,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

