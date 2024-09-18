Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.61

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.61 and last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 84829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

