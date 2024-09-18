IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.63

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 17250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $573.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 582,961 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.