Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.72

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 89872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.