Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Inghams Group’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 785.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Inghams Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Nicholls bought 11,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,789.24 ($23,506.24). In related news, insider Linda Nicholls purchased 11,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.07 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,789.24 ($23,506.24). Also, insider Helen Nash acquired 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.11 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$64,927.47 ($43,869.91). Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inghams Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inghams Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.