INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

INmune Bio Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 474,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on INmune Bio in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss bought 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $49,062.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,275,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,044.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Juda bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,553.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,070 shares of company stock valued at $183,537. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of INmune Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Further Reading

