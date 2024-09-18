InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Insider Sells $26,013.40 in Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $26,013.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
InnovAge Trading Up 0.7 %
INNV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 49,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.57 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
