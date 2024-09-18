Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a current ratio of 18.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

