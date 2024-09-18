Insider Buying: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Portfolio Manager Purchases 7,364 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of RA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 152,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,791. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
