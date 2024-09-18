Insider Buying: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Portfolio Manager Purchases 7,364 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Justin Charles Guichard bought 7,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $100,003.12. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 152,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,791. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 26.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

