Insider Buying: DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Major Shareholder Acquires 7,800 Shares of Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dss, Inc. purchased 7,800 shares of DSS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $18,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DSS Stock Up 1.5 %

DSS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. DSS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. DSS had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.59%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DSS, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

