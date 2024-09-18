Insider Buying: Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Buys 138 Shares of Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt purchased 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,637 ($21.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,259.06 ($2,984.23).
Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of Keller Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,492.73).
Keller Group Stock Down 0.1 %
KLR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,616 ($21.35). 67,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,095. Keller Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 672 ($8.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,532.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,282.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
Keller Group Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.82) to GBX 1,750 ($23.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
