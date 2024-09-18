Insider Buying: Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Insider Purchases 3,235 Shares of Stock

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Helen Hunter purchased 3,235 shares of Next 15 Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,657.86).

Next 15 Group Stock Down 1.8 %

LON:NFG traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 441.50 ($5.83). 109,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 870.04. The company has a market cap of £445.56 million, a PE ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.51. Next 15 Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90).

Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.69) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

