Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2024

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,194.00.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Noralee Bradley acquired 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,024.00.
  • On Friday, August 16th, Noralee Bradley acquired 215 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,723.45.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley acquired 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,601.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

TSE NTR remained flat at C$63.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,572,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,313. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$86.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The company has a market cap of C$31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.