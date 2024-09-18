Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,194.00.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Noralee Bradley acquired 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,024.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Noralee Bradley acquired 215 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,723.45.

On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley acquired 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,601.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

TSE NTR remained flat at C$63.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,572,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,313. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$86.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The company has a market cap of C$31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

