Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Lupo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 40,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,683. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SR Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRBK Free Report ) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

