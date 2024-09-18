Insider Selling: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Director Sells 2,492 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $22,428.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE NYC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.91.
