Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $117,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,410,673 shares in the company, valued at $215,957,194.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 726,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -145.75 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.