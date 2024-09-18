Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 828 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,007.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,396.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $15,348.32.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 142 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $3,636.62.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 401,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

