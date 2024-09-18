Insider Selling: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) EVP Sells 26,936 Shares of Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

BAER stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bridger Aerospace Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.