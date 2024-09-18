Insider Selling: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) EVP Sells 26,936 Shares of Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BAER stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.19.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
