Insider Selling: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$11,060.00.

Cabral Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

CBR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.38.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

