Insider Selling: Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Director Sells 39,500 Shares of Stock

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) Director Alan Carter sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$11,060.00.
Cabral Gold Trading Up 3.1 %
CBR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.38.
About Cabral Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cabral Gold
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.