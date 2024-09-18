Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $107,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MYFW stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 16,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Western Financial by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

