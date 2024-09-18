Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $107,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Western Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MYFW stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. 16,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $21.15.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
