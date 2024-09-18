Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,883. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

