Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Sells 1,324 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $11,161.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,599 shares in the company, valued at $974,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,328 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $8,724.96.

On Monday, July 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,290 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $8,397.90.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 601,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,875. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,408 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 95,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCAT

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.