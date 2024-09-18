Insider Selling: Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:KRC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $268,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

