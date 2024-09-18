Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Sells 18,114 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $565,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38.

Klaviyo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KVYO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. 1,470,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 390,849 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

