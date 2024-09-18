Insider Selling: NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Sells 104,707 Shares of Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £175,907.76 ($232,374.85).

Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Mike Maddison acquired 100 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £151 ($199.47).

NCC Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NCC traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169.80 ($2.24). The company had a trading volume of 450,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,860. NCC Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 94.50 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.43). The stock has a market cap of £532.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2,122.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.22.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

