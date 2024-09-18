Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CEO Sells 6,127 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jennifer Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Jennifer Hyman sold 4,544 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $54,346.24.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 93,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RENT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
