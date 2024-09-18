Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells 76,712 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Director James Withall sold 76,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$270,793.36.

James Withall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, James Withall sold 487,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$1,959,750.00.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.52.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

