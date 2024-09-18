Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

Sezzle Stock Down 2.3 %

Sezzle stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $154.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

