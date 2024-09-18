Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.
- On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.
- On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.
Sezzle Stock Down 2.3 %
Sezzle stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $154.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.