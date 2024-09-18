Insider Selling: Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total transaction of C$464,583.48.

James Augustus Manzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.93. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1 year low of C$61.94 and a 1 year high of C$98.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. Research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.5134948 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

