Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

TDG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,373.70. 130,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,396.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,271.82.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

