Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 4,813 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares in the company, valued at $17,686,201.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zscaler Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.96 and a beta of 0.82.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
