Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of IINN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

