Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.67

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.44, with a volume of 472236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $23,660,517.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,660,517.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $880,950. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 64.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,238 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 55,318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

