Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IMTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 14,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,497. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

