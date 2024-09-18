Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

