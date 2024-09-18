Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,160,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 119,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.77. 116,733,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,210,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

