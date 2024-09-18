Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.90

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 216.90 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.69), with a volume of 21983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.68).

Intercede Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,021.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.80.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

