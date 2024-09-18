InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.64) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.75) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.11) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,816.80 ($76.84).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

LON IHG traded up GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,914 ($104.54). 298,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,472. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,636 ($74.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($116.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,737.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,941.43. The stock has a market cap of £12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2,682.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,624 ($100.71) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($68,384.36). Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.