Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.18

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.18 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 159963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Interface Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $62,319.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,806.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $62,319.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,806.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,858 shares of company stock worth $2,091,604. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Interface by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

