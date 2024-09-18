International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 0%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $213.59 and last traded at $214.05. 482,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,212,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.13.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

