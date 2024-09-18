International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

