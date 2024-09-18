Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.50

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.50 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

