Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.13

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 63816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

