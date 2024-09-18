Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.09. 980,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $416,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $22,957,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

