Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 262,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
