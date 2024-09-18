Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 808,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 748,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 262,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,283,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 180,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 294,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

