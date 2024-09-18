Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.56

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 88234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 156,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 658,054 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 614,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

