Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.56

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 88234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
