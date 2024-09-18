Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,026,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the previous session’s volume of 146,389 shares.The stock last traded at $23.44 and had previously closed at $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 658,054 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,669,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

