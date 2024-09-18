Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,026,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the previous session’s volume of 146,389 shares.The stock last traded at $23.44 and had previously closed at $23.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
