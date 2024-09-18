Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 451,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,654. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.