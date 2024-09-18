Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 451,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,654. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 767,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,246,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.