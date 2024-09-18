Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 121,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,606. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,664,000 after purchasing an additional 796,586 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,723.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after buying an additional 437,762 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

