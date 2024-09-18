Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BSCW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 121,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,606. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.