Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.58

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.58 and last traded at $112.40, with a volume of 7692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

